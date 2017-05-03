Priority is to sell whole of Alitalia - Calenda (3)

Rome, May 3 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that finding a buyer willing to take on all of Alitalia was a priority for the government. "As a priority we will seek (to see) that the whole of the company is bought as part of a bid to revive it," Calenda told Radio Anch'io. The government put the troubled airline into extraordinary administration under three commissioners on Tuesday after employees voted against a plan to turn the company around featuring job losses and pay cuts. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's executive also authorized a 600-million-euro bridge loan to enable Alitalia to keep operating. Calenda said that the process of inviting potential buyers to express an interest in Alitalia will start within 15 days. "There are no negotiations on the table today," Calenda told Radio Anch'io. "The commissioners must prepare a programme and it is envisioned that the opening for expressions of interest will start within 15 days". Calenda also pledged that the government would be extremely careful about pumping more money into Alitalia. "The government has ruled out nationalizing Alitalia and I think that the public, who have paid out 7.5 billion plus this bridge loan, so eight billion, are very careful about how their money is used," Calenda said. "We have to be very careful about how the money is used (too)," he added, commenting on ex-premier Matteo Renzi's proposal of a possible State stake in the company.