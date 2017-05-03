Rome

Priority is to sell whole of Alitalia - Calenda (3)

Govt promises 'attention' after 8 bn of public money forked out

Priority is to sell whole of Alitalia - Calenda (3)

Rome, May 3 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday that finding a buyer willing to take on all of Alitalia was a priority for the government. "As a priority we will seek (to see) that the whole of the company is bought as part of a bid to revive it," Calenda told Radio Anch'io. The government put the troubled airline into extraordinary administration under three commissioners on Tuesday after employees voted against a plan to turn the company around featuring job losses and pay cuts. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's executive also authorized a 600-million-euro bridge loan to enable Alitalia to keep operating. Calenda said that the process of inviting potential buyers to express an interest in Alitalia will start within 15 days. "There are no negotiations on the table today," Calenda told Radio Anch'io. "The commissioners must prepare a programme and it is envisioned that the opening for expressions of interest will start within 15 days". Calenda also pledged that the government would be extremely careful about pumping more money into Alitalia. "The government has ruled out nationalizing Alitalia and I think that the public, who have paid out 7.5 billion plus this bridge loan, so eight billion, are very careful about how their money is used," Calenda said. "We have to be very careful about how the money is used (too)," he added, commenting on ex-premier Matteo Renzi's proposal of a possible State stake in the company.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Nuovo attentato alla Cooper: e adesso sparano davanti agli operai

Attentato alla Cooper: sparano davanti agli operai

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33