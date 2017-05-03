Grillo accuses New York Times of fake news in vaccine report (2)

Rome, May 3 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Wednesday accused The New York Times of "fake news" over a editorial that said the anti-establishment group was feeding skepticism about vaccines. "Today The New York Times published an article which states that 'In Italy, the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) led by the comedian Beppe Grillo has campaigned actively on an anti-vaccination platform, likewise repeating the false ties between vaccinations and autism'," Grillo wrote on his blog. "There is nothing to support this lie, not even a link, a reference, a statement. Nothing. It's not there because it's a lie". The New York Times quoted Italian Ministry of Health figures reporting 1,739 cases of measles up to April 26, compared with 840 in all of 2016 and only 250 in 2015, and noted that 88% of sufferers had not been vaccinated.