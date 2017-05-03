Rome

Grillo accuses New York Times of fake news in vaccine report

Nothing supports report on backing false link to autism - M5S

Grillo accuses New York Times of fake news in vaccine report

Rome, May 3 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Wednesday accused the New York Times of lying in a report that said the anti-establishment group was feeding skepticism about vaccines. "Today the New York Times published an article which states that 'In Italy the 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by Beppe Grillo has pursued an active campaign on an anti-vaccine platform repeating the false link between vaccines and autism'," Grillo wrote on his blog. "There is nothing to support this lie, no even a link, a reference, a statement. Nothing. It's not there because it's a lie".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Nuovo attentato alla Cooper: e adesso sparano davanti agli operai

Attentato alla Cooper: sparano davanti agli operai

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33