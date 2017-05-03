Grillo accuses New York Times of fake news in vaccine report

Rome, May 3 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Wednesday accused the New York Times of lying in a report that said the anti-establishment group was feeding skepticism about vaccines. "Today the New York Times published an article which states that 'In Italy the 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by Beppe Grillo has pursued an active campaign on an anti-vaccine platform repeating the false link between vaccines and autism'," Grillo wrote on his blog. "There is nothing to support this lie, no even a link, a reference, a statement. Nothing. It's not there because it's a lie".