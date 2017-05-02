Spread closes up 2 on 197 (2)

Rome, May 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed up two points on 197 points Tuesday, compared to 195 at Friday's close, with the yield steady at 2.29%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.