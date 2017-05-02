Assisted suicide doesn't violate right to life (2)

Milan, May 2 - Assisted suicide does not violate the right to life, Milan prosecutors said Tuesday in requesting the acquittal of right-to-die activist Marco Cappato in the assisted suicide of blind and tetraplegic former disc jockey DJ Fabo in Switzerland at the end of February. The Milan prosecutors' request for the Radical Party treasurer is based on the contention that assisted suicide does not breach the right to life "in the case of terminal illness or serious suffering, unbearable for the patient". Cappato helped DJ Fabo exercise his right to "human dignity" in accompanying him to the Dignitas Clinic in Zurich, the prosecutors said. A preliminary investigations judge will now weight the request for Cappato, who is facing 12 years in jail for breaking Italian law forbidding assisted suicide. photo: Cappato