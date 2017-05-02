Milan

Assisted suicide doesn't violate right to life (2)

In terminal illness or severe suffering - Milan prosecutors

Assisted suicide doesn't violate right to life (2)

Milan, May 2 - Assisted suicide does not violate the right to life, Milan prosecutors said Tuesday in requesting the acquittal of right-to-die activist Marco Cappato in the assisted suicide of blind and tetraplegic former disc jockey DJ Fabo in Switzerland at the end of February. The Milan prosecutors' request for the Radical Party treasurer is based on the contention that assisted suicide does not breach the right to life "in the case of terminal illness or serious suffering, unbearable for the patient". Cappato helped DJ Fabo exercise his right to "human dignity" in accompanying him to the Dignitas Clinic in Zurich, the prosecutors said. A preliminary investigations judge will now weight the request for Cappato, who is facing 12 years in jail for breaking Italian law forbidding assisted suicide. photo: Cappato

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33