Rome

Netanyahu thanks Alfano for Italy UNESCO vote

'Grateful for leading role'

Netanyahu thanks Alfano for Italy UNESCO vote

Rome, May 2 - Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to thank Italy for voting against a UNESCO resolution tabled by Arab countries contesting Israeli sovereignty over part of Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said. The ministry's statement quoted Alfano as saying "Just before the vote I announced to the Prime Minister the decision taken by the Italian Government to vote against the UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem, because it was highly politicized, and I expressed the hope that other EU countries would go in the same direction. "I also told Netanyahu that this decision was made in the light of the excellent bilateral relations existing between Italy and Israel. "Netanyahu thanked Italy for its choice, which represented an example for the other countries and congratulated Italy for its leading role". The resolution passed by 22 votes to 10 with 23 abstentions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

di Giovanni Pastore

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Messina, ecco le strade controllate con autovelox

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Klaus Davi assume collaboratore di giustizia sotto protezione

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33