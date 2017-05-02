Netanyahu thanks Alfano for Italy UNESCO vote

Rome
02/05/2017
Rome, May 2 - Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to thank Italy for voting against a UNESCO resolution tabled by Arab countries contesting Israeli sovereignty over part of Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said. The ministry's statement quoted Alfano as saying "Just before the vote I announced to the Prime Minister the decision taken by the Italian Government to vote against the UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem, because it was highly politicized, and I expressed the hope that other EU countries would go in the same direction. "I also told Netanyahu that this decision was made in the light of the excellent bilateral relations existing between Italy and Israel. "Netanyahu thanked Italy for its choice, which represented an example for the other countries and congratulated Italy for its leading role". The resolution passed by 22 votes to 10 with 23 abstentions.
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online