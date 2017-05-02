Gubitosi, Laghi, Paleari to be Alitalia commissioners (2)

Rome, May 2 - Managers Luigi Gubitosi and Enrico Laghi and air transport expert Stefano Paleari are to be the commissioners handling the extraordinary administration of Alitalia, the industry ministry announced Tuesday as it approved a decree putting the loss-making former flag carrier into administration. Gubitosi, a former director-general of RAI State broadcaster, will run the company while Laghi, an extraordinary commissioner for troubled steel group ILVA, will take care of relations with the government and legal issues, they said. Paleari, named by the transport ministry, is an engineer, university lecturer and expert in air transport, as well as president of Human Technopole, the high-tech hub to be created at Milan's former EXPO site.