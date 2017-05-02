Police clear migrants from Milan square

Milan, May 2 - Police using sniffer dogs, horses and helicopters on Tuesday cleared scores of migrants from a square in front of Milan's central rail station they had been using to camp out for months. Dozens of migrants were taken away in police vans having been asked to get rid of pen-knives, scissors and other sharp objects. Anti-immigrant Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, who has said the migrants were a threat to public order and included drug pushers, said on Facebook: "Finally a raid with helicopters and mounted police. Finally, thank God, the police and Carabinieri. We don't need these people".