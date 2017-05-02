Soccer: UN rights chief hails Muntari racist chant exit (3)

Geneva, May 2 - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein on Tuesday praised Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari for quitting the pitch after being subjected to racist chants by Cagliari fans during Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the Sardinians. "It is necessary to do more in the face of of expressions of racism at a national or international level on soccer fields," Hussein said. Italy's soccer prosecutors are looking into the case of Muntari, who was yellow-carded for his protests to the ref who had not heard the money chants, and then decided to walk off after vainly pleading for the match to be stopped. Italian soccer's sporting judge on Tuesday gave Muntari a one-match ban for his booking. The prosecutors also said they would look at another case, that of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, who was booed off the field after being sent off in the Giallorossi's 2-1 derby defeat to Lazio. Reporting on the Muntari case, Italian media looked back at a long history of racist abuse on Italian soccer fields and many of them cited a 2013 episode in which AC Milan's Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng led a walk-off during a friendly against fourth-tier side Pro Patria in Busto Arsizio north of Milan following racist abuse.