Taormina 'will be a great day for Sicily' - Alfano

Rome, May 2 - The May 26-27 Group of Seven summit at Taormina "will be a great day for Sicily," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday. "It looks like everything is going OK. It will be a great day for Sicily and I am convinced that, after this G7 has gone well, Sicily will naturally be a candidate for more major events in the future," Alfano said after inspecting preparations. "I've already spoken to the mayor, who made some requests that the government is meeting. I also had a phone call with (premier's office) undersecretary (Maria Elena) Boschi, who is dealing with great efficiency with the coordination of all the initiatives here". After speaking to journalists Alfano met with Messina Prefect Messina Francesca Ferrandino, Taormina Mayor Eligio Giardina, Messina police chief Giuseppe Cucchiara, the extraordinary commissioner for the G7 security and infrastructure Riccardo Carpino and G7 delegation chief Alessandro Modiano. He then reiterated that all would be in perfect shape for the much-awaited event.