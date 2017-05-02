No spy report on NGO-trafficker links - COPASIR head (2)

Rome, May 2 - The head of the parliamentary intelligence service oversight body COPASIR, Giacomo Stucchi, on Tuesday denied the existence of an intelligence dossier on alleged links between NGOS and migrant traffickers in the Mediterranean. He said such reports were "groundless". Stucchi was speaking after a Catania prosecutor said he had heard of traffickers funding migrant-rescuing NGOs although he had no evidence for this, and after a Siracusa prosecutor said there was no evidence of NGO-trafficker links. Italian media had run rumours there was a COPASIR report on such links.