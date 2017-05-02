UNESCO OK to Jerusalem statement, Italy votes no (2)

Paris, May 2 - UNESCO on Tuesday adopted a controversial resolution denying Israel's sovereignty on a part of Jerusalem by 22 votes to 10 with Italy among the countries voting against and 23 abstentions. Earlier, announcing Italy's No voite, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said: "I have given precise voting instructions to Italy's permanent representative to UNESCO to vote against the umpteenth politicized resolution on Jerusalem, which, among other things, is on the day of an important Israeli national holiday". "Our opinion is very clear - UNESCO cannot become the venue for a permanent ideological clash to address issues that other bodies are delegated to solve".