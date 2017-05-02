Govt issues tender for news agency services (2)

Rome, May 2 - The Italian premier's office department with the media brief on Tuesday issued a Europe-wide tender for Italian news agency services for "central and peripheric organs of the State administration", a statement said, sparking the reiterated opposition of the Italian journalists union FNSI. The overall value of the tender is 39.9 million euros, on an annual basis and including VAT, and represents a "significant increase" in resources compared to previous years when 33.6 million euros was earmarked, the premier's office said, The tender is divided into 10 lots. Each news agency can compete for no more than two lots and will only be able to win one. To safeguard pluralism of information, the premier's office statement said, there will be 10 different news agencies supplying the services for the State administrations. Among the requisites for winning contracts is "the need to acquire services supplied by operators with a full knowledge of the Italian language and the background of our country". The participation of smaller companies "is guaranteed both by the presence of lots on a par with them, and by the possibility of taking part in an associated form". The winning bids will be those most economically "advantageous, also taking into account quality aspects concerning the characteristics of the service offered, the experience of the bidder and the composition of the working group. Contracts will be for six months, renewable for a further 36 months. The tender will be carried out under the supervision of Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC under an agreement signed by the sports minister with the media brief, Luca Lotti, and ANAC chief Raffaele Cantone. Italian journalists' union FNSI reiterated its opposition to the tender after a meeting between Lotti and FNSI chief Raffaele Lorusso. In a statement, FNSI said Lotti had "assured he had taken into account the criticism and concern, above all for safeguarding employment levels, expressed by the journalists' union, but reiterated the need to proceed via two separate European tenders, one for Italy and one for news from abroad, and said that the solutions outlined were not, in the view of the government's experts, liable to solve the problems that have been seen in the recent past". Lorusso stressed that talks with Lotti must continue on a "systemic law" for news agencies and on other urgent issues starting with the fight against precariousness, and (Lorusso) reiterated the union's perplexity on the European tender. The FNSI voiced its "clear opposition" to such a tender, saying that European tenders do not negate the likelihood of legal disputes which can "put into crisis companies and jeopardise jobs". "Our hope is that the government may find a way to guarantee the certainty of resources for firms also in the case of legal disputes. "If that were not so, insult would be added to injury and we should not like to see workers pay". photo: Lotti