Hogan says did everything possible for Alitalia (2)

(see related) Rome, May 2 - Etihad CEO James Hogan expressed regret Tuesday after it joined other Alitalia stakeholders in approving a request for the troubled Italian airline to be put into extraordinary administration. "We did everything in our power as a minority shareholder to support Alitalia, but it's clear that the company needs deep restructuring on a vast scale to survive and grow in the future," Hogan said. "Without the support of all the stakeholders in this restructuring process, we cannot continue to invest". Etihad Airways of the UAE bought a 49% stake in Alitalia with a deal reached in 2014. "The strategy initially developed by Alitalia at the time of Etihad's investment and implemented from 2015 onwards led to significant improvements," Hogan said. "Our investments, together with those of the other shareholders, helped to protect thousands of jobs over the last three years. "Italy remains an important market for us and we will continue to work with Alitalia as a commercial partner, in addition to our direct presence in Italy".