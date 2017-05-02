Terni mayor, councillor arrested for 'contract graft' (2)

Terni, May 2 - The mayor of the Umbrian town of Terni, Leopoldo Di Girolamo, and his public works councillor, both in the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), were placed under house arrest Tuesday in a probe into suspected graft on a number of public-service contracts awarded to local leftwing cooperatives, sources said. The arrested councillor is Stefano Bucari, they said. The suspect contracts were for maintaining green spaces in the city and at its cemetery, as well as for tourist services at the famed nearby Cascata delle Marmore waterfall. The suspected wrongdoing took place between 2011 and 2016, judicial sources said, when cooperatives were allegedly favoured and Italian and EU rules on free competition allegedly breached. photo: Terni's municipal HQ