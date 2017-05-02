Cycling: Mortirolo dedicated to Scarponi (2)

Rome

Rome, May 2 - The iconic Mortirolo climb on this year's Giro d'Italia will be dedicated to Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro winner who died in a collision with a van while on a training run last month, organisers said Tuesday. "The Giro d'Italia cannot forget a great champion, a great friend and great man who would have raced his 12th Giro d'Italia this year," they said. "So it has decided to honour him by dedicating to him one of the race's symbolic climbs: the Mortirolo. "This climb, known the world over and respected by all cyclists, in 2011 was for Michele the springboard for his triumph in the Giro d'Italia, ahead of Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali." Scarponi had been preparing to lead Astana in this year's Giro when he died in the April 22 crash in his native Marche. The 1,852-metre-high Mortirolo Pass is a mountain pass in the Italian Alps. Many cycling greats have said that it is the hardest climb they have ever faced.

