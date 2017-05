EU okays sale of 3 'good banks' to UBI

Rome, May 2 - The European Commission said Tuesday that it has approved the sale of three of the four 'good banks' left over from a government wind-down of their previously insolvent versions to UBI. "The European Commission has approved under EU state aid rules the sale of three Italian bridge banks Nuova Banca Marche, Nuova Banca Etruria and Nuova Carichieti to Unione di Banche Italiane (UBI Banca)," the EU executive said. The four banks' collapse in late 2015 left bondholders holding worthless paper. One bondholder killed himself after losing his life savings. Many are still awaiting compensation. BPER has bought the fourth bank, Nuova CariFerrara.