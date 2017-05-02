Man kills partner in home near Spanish Steps

Rome, May 2 - A 55-year-old Roman bank manager killed his 47-year-old partner, a teacher at Rome's historic German school, by bashing her head in with a gym weight in their home near Rome's iconic Spanish Steps before turning himself in to police Monday. The umpteenth femicide took place in Vicolo del Babbuino, between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Popolo. The man, Francesco Carrieri, was said to have been angry that Michela Di Pompeo had told him she was going to leave him. Their relationship had lasted about a year and a half, sources said. Di Pompeo's colleagues at Rome's prestigious Deutsche Schule Rom on Tuesday voiced "great consternation and uncontainable sadness" at losing a "beloved" friend and colleague. photo: Carrieri