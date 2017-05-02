Metheny to play for quake-hit as part of Umbria Jazz

Perugia, May 2 - The proceeds from Pat Metheny's second gig in his new European tour in Assisi Thursday night will go to those hit by last year's earthquakes in Norcia, organisers said Tuesday. The great Missouri guitarist, recently included in Downbeat's Hall of Fame joining guitarists who have gone down in the history of jazz like Django Reinhardt, Charlie Christian e Wes Montgomery, has entitled his tour An Evening with Pat Metheny. The event at Assisi's Lyrick theatre, starting a tour which aims to survey the legendary career of a musician with 20 Grammies to his name, was "strongly and generously desired" by Methendy, according to a statement from Perugia-based Umbria Jazz, as a gesture of solidarity for the region that suffered death and devastation in last year's quakes. It is also a "sign of friendship" for the Umbrian festival, which has hosted him on numerous occasions in the last 20 years and where he has built on his cult following. Metheny's tour, which kicks off in San Benedetto del Tronto tomorrow night and winds up in Rome May 8, will mark the debut of a new group which he is particularly satisfied with: an international quarter with his long-term drummer, Mexico's Antonio Sanchez, flanked by newcomers Gwilym Simcock, a British pianist, and bass player Linda Oh, a Malaysian with Chinese parents who grew up in Australia and now lives in New York. The gig will feature well-loved songs alongside material that has hardly ever been performed, Metheny said.