Soccer: Juve held at Atalanta but Roma lose derby to Lazio

Rome, May 2 - Juventus were held 2-2 at Atalanta but Roma lost 3-1 to Lazio to leave the champions with a nine-point lead atop Serie A after the weekend's play. Napoli won 1-0 at Inter to move within a point of Roma in third while Lazio rose to seven points behind Napoli in the first Europa League qualifying slot, three points clear of Atalanta. Juve, going for a record sixth straight scudetto, have 84 points, Roma 75, Naoli 74, Lazio 67 and Atalanta 64.