F1: Vettel stretches lead over Hamilton with Russia 2nd spot

Rome, May 2 - Sebastian Vettel stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Formula One standings by coming second to the Briton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix. The German Ferrari driver has 86 points to Hamilton's 73 after the maiden victory of Bottas, who has 63 points. With Kimi Raikkonen coming third ahead of Hamilton in fourth, Ferrari closed to within a point of Mercedes in the constructors championship, 136 points to 135. Bottas led all the way after leapfrogging Vettel and Raikkonen after Ferrari claimed their first front-row lockout in nine years, and Vettel just failed to catch the Finn in a late surge. "The start determined the finish," said Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene. "It was a shame for Seb because he drove an extraordinary finale".