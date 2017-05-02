++ Man detained over slain elderly woman, blames pusher ++

Genoa
02/05/2017
Genoa, May 2 - A man detained over the Genoa homicide of an elderly woman said Tuesday that a pusher was the killer, having changed his story after initially admitting to the crime, sources said Tuesday. The body of Anna Carla Arecco was found in the home of the detained man, Pierluigi Bonfiglio. "I went up to the lady's home with a pusher Friday evening," Bonfiglio told prosecutors, the sources said. "I got her to open the door with an excuse. The pusher took her to my house and I stayed in her flat to rob it, because I needed to pay for drugs. He killed her with an iron bar".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online