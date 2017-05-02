Genoa

++ Man detained over slain elderly woman, blames pusher ++

Suspect changes version after initially confessing to homicide

Genoa, May 2 - A man detained over the Genoa homicide of an elderly woman said Tuesday that a pusher was the killer, having changed his story after initially admitting to the crime, sources said Tuesday. The body of Anna Carla Arecco was found in the home of the detained man, Pierluigi Bonfiglio. "I went up to the lady's home with a pusher Friday evening," Bonfiglio told prosecutors, the sources said. "I got her to open the door with an excuse. The pusher took her to my house and I stayed in her flat to rob it, because I needed to pay for drugs. He killed her with an iron bar".

