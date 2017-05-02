CEI blasts 'shameful' criticism of migrant NGOs

Rome
02/05/2017
Rome, May 2 - Monsignor Giancarlo Perego, the director of Migrantes, the migrants foundation of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), on Tuesday blasted politicians who picked up on an investigation into alleged links between some NGOs involved in rescues in the Mediterranean and traffickers. "It is right that the prosecutors and the judiciary are vigilant... so that migrants don't become two-fold victims," Perego said. "But the indistinctive political fire on the nine NGOs that operate in the Mediterranean to save human lives ... was a hypocritical and shameful act".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito
di Giovanni Pastore
È un milanese di 64 anni l’uomo trovato cadavere in un camper
di Massimo Natoli
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online