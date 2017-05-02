Rome

CEI blasts 'shameful' criticism of migrant NGOs

Migrantes chief Perego accuses politicians of hypocrisy

CEI blasts 'shameful' criticism of migrant NGOs

Rome, May 2 - Monsignor Giancarlo Perego, the director of Migrantes, the migrants foundation of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), on Tuesday blasted politicians who picked up on an investigation into alleged links between some NGOs involved in rescues in the Mediterranean and traffickers. "It is right that the prosecutors and the judiciary are vigilant... so that migrants don't become two-fold victims," Perego said. "But the indistinctive political fire on the nine NGOs that operate in the Mediterranean to save human lives ... was a hypocritical and shameful act".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Entra in una gelateria e spara contro scaffali e vetrine

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Gemma fuori dal coma, ricomincia a parlare

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

Tracce di sangue nell’auto dell’uomo sparito

di Giovanni Pastore

Barche a fuoco sulla riviera

Barche a fuoco sulla riviera

È un milanese di 64 anni l’uomo trovato cadavere in un camper

È un milanese di 64 anni l’uomo trovato cadavere in un camper

di Massimo Natoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33