CEI blasts 'shameful' criticism of migrant NGOs

Rome, May 2 - Monsignor Giancarlo Perego, the director of Migrantes, the migrants foundation of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), on Tuesday blasted politicians who picked up on an investigation into alleged links between some NGOs involved in rescues in the Mediterranean and traffickers. "It is right that the prosecutors and the judiciary are vigilant... so that migrants don't become two-fold victims," Perego said. "But the indistinctive political fire on the nine NGOs that operate in the Mediterranean to save human lives ... was a hypocritical and shameful act".