Unemployment up to 11.7% in March - ISTAT

Rome, May 2 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 11.7% in March, up 0.1 of a percentage point on February and 0.2 of a point with respect to the same month in 2016, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said 3.022 million people were unemployed, 41,000 more than in February and 88,000 up on March 2016.