Renzi hits back at Grillo over PD primaries

Rome, May 2 - Matteo Renzi on Tuesday hit back at 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo's criticism of the leadership primaries of the Democratic Party (PD), which the ex-premier won at the weekend. "Grillo should worry about his own primaries," said Renzi. "They did not seem to go too well in Genoa". Grillo dumped the winner of a vote of M5S members to select its Genoa mayor candidate, although the victor subsequently won a legal challenge. "No polemics," Renzi added. "Now we must only discuss the country's great challenges. I don't want to quarrel with Grillo".