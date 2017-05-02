Italy to vote against UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem

Rome, May 2 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that Italy will vote against a UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem. "I have given precise voting instructions to Italy's permanent representative to UNESCO to vote against the umpteenth politicized resolution on Jerusalem, which, among other things, is on the day of an important Israeli national holiday," Alfano said. "Our opinion is very clear - UNESCO cannot become the venue for a permanent ideological clash to address issues that other bodies are delegated to solve".