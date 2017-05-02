Neo-Nazi gang that attacked foreigners busted

Rome, May 2 - Carabinieri police have broken up a gang of six Neo-Nazis who organised night raids to attack migrants in the Ligurian province of La Spezia. The gang used a caravan, where knives and material to prepare explosives were found, as their base. They staged the punitive raids, featuring arson attacks, against the migrants as part of an escalating spiral of racial hatred fed by a WhatsApp group used to stir up anger towards minorities and attract new recruits. The six Neo-Nazis from La Spezia province are in their early 20s and are members of the 'Autonomi NS La Spezia' group. They had been on the rampage in the province for two years until dawn on Monday, when the Carabinieri smashed the cell. The young people are not in custody but they are under investigation for various alleged crimes, including criminal association for incitement, for discrimination and for violence based on racial and ethnic grounds, criminal damage and arson. The group had an arsenal of knives and other blade weapons, an extensive stash of propaganda and the hideout - a caravan positioned just metres from the Vara river in a forest in the area of Follo, near La Spezia, where they also stored instructions to prepare explosives. Night patrols targeting migrants and Caritas At night the gang staged patrols of the province looking for undocumented migrants. The Carabinieri suspect that many victims did not report episodes of violence perpetrated by the Neo-nazis. The Neo-Nazi skinheads also targeted Catholic charity Caritas for helping migrants. They staged two arson attacks on containers to collect used clothes, in addition to one on machinery in a work site. The attacks were part of an escalation of violence that also saw swasticas daubed on the walls of the Ceparana office of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and several Partisan plaques vandalised.