Dalla Torre elected Order of Malta chief

Rome, May 2 - Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto has been elected Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta. The election took place at Rome's Magistral Villa, one of the Order of Malta's two institutional seats. Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre succeeds Fra' Matthew Festing, the 79th Grand Master, who resigned on 28 January, 2017. The newly elected chief will swear his Oath in the Church of Santa Maria in Aventino before the Pope's Special Delegate to the Sovereign Order of Malta, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, and the members of the Council Complete of State. The Lieutenant of the Grand Master, who will serve a one-year mandate, expressed his commitment to work closely with the Order's Sovereign Council in advancing its diplomatic, social and humanitarian activities and to nourish the spiritual life and the commitment of its 13,500 members as well as that of its more than 100,000 volunteers and employees. Fra' Giacomo was born 1944 in Rome. He graduated in Humanities from the University of Rome, specialising in Christian Archeology and History of Art. He took up academic posts at the Pontifical Urbaniana Institute, teaching classical Greek. He was also Chief Librarian and Archivist for the Institute's important collections. He became a member of the Sovereign Order in 1985 and took his Solemn Vows in 1993. From 1994-1999 he was Grand Prior of Lombardy and Venice and from 1999 to 2004 he was a member of the Sovereign Council.