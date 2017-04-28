Vatican daily blasts 'umpteenth' migrant scandal

Vatican City

L'Osservatore Romano comments on probe into NGOs-traffickers

(see related) Vatican City, April 28 - Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano expressed dismay on Friday after Catania Prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro said that some NGOs involved in migrant-rescue operations in the Mediterranean could be financed by human traffickers. "The horrors of war, the struggles of endless flights, the risks of the open sea, the economic and sexual exploitation are not enough," L'Osservatore Romano commented. "An umpteenth scandal is emerging on the backs of the migrants: the suspicion, which unfortunately does not seem totally groundless, is of manipulation of the rescues".

