Cairo

Religious hate is idolatrous caricatures of God- pope

Francis speaks at Cairo's Al-Azhar University

Cairo, April 28 - Pope Francis condemned attempts to use religion to justify terrorism as he addressed Cairo's Al-Azhar University on Friday. "As religious leaders, we are called to unmask the violence that masquerades as purported sanctity and is based more on the "absolutizing" of selfishness than on authentic openness to the Absolute," he said. "We have an obligation to denounce violations of human dignity and human rights, to expose attempts to justify every form of hatred in the name of religion, and to condemn these attempts as idolatrous caricatures of God".

