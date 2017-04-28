Milan

Amazon allegedly evaded 130 mn euros in tax - finance police

Probe opened over a year ago

Amazon allegedly evaded 130 mn euros in tax - finance police

Milan, April 28 - Milan finance police have identified alleged tax evasion by Amazon amounting to around 130 million euros, sources said on Friday. The alleged evasion was uncovered in relation to a probe by Milan prosecutors opened over a year ago when it emerged that a manager from the Luxembourg branch of the company was under investigation, the sources said.

