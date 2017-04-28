Schools, jobs priority for quake effort - Errani (3)

Rome, April 28 - Education and jobs are the "absolute priorities" for the re-birth of the areas of central Italy devastated by a recent series of earthquakes, Reconstruction Commissioner Vasco Errani told an ANSA Forum on Friday. He also announced that "21 new schools" will be built in the affected areas by September. "We are working to boost the economy," he added. "If we don't take care of schools and work, then the problem of depopulation in those areas, which was taking place before the quakes, will continue". Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio also took part in the forum. The earthquake emergency began on August 24 when a 6.0-magnitude tremor killed 299 people in the Lazio towns of Amatrice and Accumoli and the nearby Marche town of Arquata del Tronto. There were more quakes in October, including, a 6.5-magnitude quake near Norcia, the biggest since 1980. A fresh round of quakes on January 18 also triggered an avalanche that hit the Rigopiano Hotel in the Abruzzo mountains, claiming 29 lives. The quakes razed entire villages to the ground and destroyed priceless artworks and Medieval churches as well as much of the area's economy, causing billions in damage. The forum was held a day after ANSA launched its new portal on the reconstruction effort for the areas hit by the quakes - ANSA Sisma e Ricostruzione. "Such an important, direct portal is an anchor for the institutions and for the citizens, as it carries certified news and information," Curcio said.