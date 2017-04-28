EU needs radical change, says Renzi (2)

Brussels, April 28 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday that the European Union needs "a radical change" during a press conference in English at a hotel near the European Parliament in Brussels as he wrapped up his campaign for Sunday's Democratic Party (PD) leadership primary. "Europe must be saved from the populists," Renzi said at the event, attended by Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina and European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi. "Choosing to close the campaign in Brussels means that we are profoundly European". Renzi is seeking to be re-elected PD leader with a fresh mandate after stepping down as premier in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. He is up against Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano in the primaries.