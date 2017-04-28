Schools, jobs priority for quake effort - Errani (2)

Rome
28/04/2017
Rome, April 28 - Education and jobs are the "absolute priorities" for the re-birth of the areas of central Italy devastated by a recent series of earthquakes, Reconstruction Commissioner Vasco Errani told an ANSA Forum on Friday. He also announced that "21 new schools" will be built in the affected areas by September. "We are working to boost the economy," he added. "If we don't take care of schools and work, then the problem of depopulation in those areas, which was taking place before the quakes, will continue". Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio also took part in the forum.
