Pope Francis starts Egypt visit, meets Sisi (2)

Cairo, April 28 - Pope Francis arrived in Cairo on Friday to kick off a two-day visit to Egypt. Francis was greeted by Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail as he got off the plane at Cairo airport. He was also welcomed by Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, the Coptic Catholic Patriarch of Alexandria. The pope then travelled to the presidential palace to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The pope is also set to visit the Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Cairo on Friday. Immediately after the pope and the grand imam will give speeches to participants in an international peace conference. The Grand Imam of al-Azhar, currently Ahmed el-Tayeb, is one of Sunni Islam's most senior figures.