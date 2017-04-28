Rome

Household, firm insolvency almost at pre-crisis levels (2)

Ability to pay debts improving says Bank of Italy

Household, firm insolvency almost at pre-crisis levels (2)

Rome, April 28 - The ability of Italian households and businesses to pay their debts is improving and having a positive effect on banks' balance sheets, the Bank of Italy said on a report on Friday. It said household and business insolvency levels were almost back to pre-crisis levels. It also said that the incidence of deteriorated credit in relation to the total amount of loans had dropped to 10.3%. The Italian banking system is showing "signs of improvement" but it "remains exposed to significant risks", the Bank of Italy said. The central bank said that "a weakening of the economic recovery could worsen the quality of activities and profitability". It added that "high uncertainty in Italy and Europe" could make access to the capital markets "more difficult and costly".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il rombo dei motori per l'addio ad Amendolia / Video

Il rombo dei motori per l'addio ad Amendolia / Video

Arrestati sindaco e vice di San Filippo del Mela

Arrestati sindaco e vice di San Filippo del Mela

di Nuccio Anselmo

Addio Ramona. Sgomento al Fondo Fucile

Addio Ramona. Sgomento a Fondo Fucile

Scoperto dentista evasore totale

Scoperto dentista evasore totale

Smantellata la rete di protezione del boss Pesce: 19 arresti

Smantellata la rete di protezione del boss Pesce: 19 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33