Tickets possible for Venice St Mark's Square- city

Venice, April 28 - Venice Tourism Chief Paola Mar said Friday that the city is considering making visitors pay a ticket to book entry into Saint Mark's Square. "It is a possibility that exists, not immediately, and within the realm of an agreed-on path," Mar told ANSA. "Saint Mark's is a monumental area. We have evaluated the limited closure of the area, with an eventual ticket, and seen that it is possible from the technical and legal point of view".