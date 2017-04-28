Don't generalize on migrant rescues - Orlando (2)

Florence

Florence, April 28 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando on Friday warned against sweeping generalizations amid a furore over a Catania probe into alleged links between some NGOs involved in migrant rescues in the Mediterranean and human traffickers. "It is not necessary to generalize, it is necessary to investigate," said Orlando. "If someone deserves to be punished, they should be punished. Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro said Thursday that some NGOs involved in migrant-rescue operations "could be financed by traffickers". Giovanni Legnini, the head of the Italian judiciary's self-governing body the CSM, said Friday that the CSM will look at the Zuccaro case next Wednesday.

