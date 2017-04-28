Bank system improving, but major risks remain - BoI

Rome
28/04/2017
Rome, April 28 - The Italian banking system is showing "signs of improvement" but it "remains exposed to significant risks", the Bank of Italy said in a report on Friday. The central bank said that "a weakening of the economic recovery could worsen the quality of activities and profitability". It added that "high uncertainty in Italy and Europe" could make access to the capital markets "more difficult and costly".
