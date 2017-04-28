Some 7 mn Italians to take break on May Day weekend

Rome
28/04/2017
Rome, April 28 - Some 7.211 million Italians will take a break over the upcoming weekend, which has been made longer by the May Day national holiday on Monday, hoteliers' association Federalberghi said on Friday. It said that 93.2% of those who take a trip will stay in Italy. It added that around two billion euros worth of business will be generated in the sector this weekend. Federalberghi said seaside destinations will be favoured by 41% of travellers, followed by places of artistic interest (26.8%) and mountain resorts (12.4%).
