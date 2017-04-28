Mattarella won't give testimony to State-Mafia trial

Palermo
28/04/2017
Palermo, April 28 - President Sergio Mattarella will not give testimony to a trial into alleged talks between the State and the Mafia to stop an early 1990s bombing campaign, a Palermo court ruled on Friday. Mattarella had been called as a witness by one of the defendants, former Interior Minister Nicola Mancino. But on Friday Mancino's lawyers said that the request had been withdrawn. The court decided not to call Mattarella after prosecutors and lawyers representing other defendants said they did not object to the withdrawal of the petition.
