Man who had Amri contacts ejected, another arrested

Rome, April 28 - A Moroccan man who allegedly made contact with Anis Amri, the Tunisian behind the December terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people died, was ejected from Italy on Friday, sources said. A Congolese citizen was arrested in the same anti-terrorism operation conducted by investigators in the southern Puglia region. The two were allegedly part of a Salafist cell active in Berlin that had allegedly joined ISIS.