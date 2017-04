Inflation leaps to 1.8% in April, highest in four yrs

Rome, April 28 - Italy's annual inflation rate leaped to 1.8% this month, compared to 1.4% in March, according to ISTAT's flash estimate released on Friday. It is the highest level since February 2013. The national statistics agency said the rise was primarily driven by increases in electricity and gas prices and by transport-service dynamics. It added that prices were up 0.3% in month-on-month terms.