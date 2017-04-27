First Italian transsexual gets married near Naples

Caserta
27/04/2017
Caserta, April 27 - An Italian woman on Thursday became the first transsexual in Italy to marry at Aversa near Naples. Alessia Cinquegrana, a former Miss Trans who saw her new gender recognised despite not having gender reassignment surgery, married her male fiancé Michele Picone. "I'm really happy, I didn't expect this starry reception," said the bride, who said she planned to adopt a child. "Now I have all my documents in order," she said. Graffiti against Cinquegrana appeared ahead of the ceremony on the wall of a building near the town hall where the marriage will be celebrated, and council workers immediately cancelled them. The graffiti, Cinquegrane said, "don't affect me at all, these people are repressed while I'm happy to be what I am". The city council led by Mayor Enrico de Cristofaro condemned the graffiti saying "Aversa is an open city, free from prejudice. Aversa does not see itself in these graffiti".
