Rome

Italy will keep NATO commitments says Gentiloni

Italy has upped spending says Stoltenberg

Italy will keep NATO commitments says Gentiloni

Rome, April 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Rome Thursday that "Italy already took on commitments at the 2014 NATO summit in Wales, to aim for a certain target in a 10-year timeframe. Italy is moving on these commitments and it is our duty to confirm them". He said "we have already reached the investment quota, progress will be more gradual on the spending aspect because we have to take into account our economic conditions". Stoltenberg said that "Italy has increased its defence spending thanks to a joint promise made in 2014 ro arrive at 2% of GDP". He thanked Italy for its contribution "to the construction of capabilities" in the defence sector. Stoltenberg said that "NATO is ready to support Libya, a group of experts will travel there in the next few weeks to discuss with Libyan authorities how to create institutions. "Italy is an ally of extreme value, it made a contribution there to solve the problems in Libya". Gentiloni, for his part, said that "for us the scope of NATO's political commitment in the Mediterranean is very important and must be interpreted as a dimension that enables us to maintain a recent conquest: our firmness towards the threat of Russia is not a closure towards possible dialogue with Russia on common issues".

