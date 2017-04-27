Rome

Carminati 28 yrs asked, Buzzi 26 yrs 3 mths (4)

For part in Capital Mafia case

Carminati 28 yrs asked, Buzzi 26 yrs 3 mths (4)

Rome, April 27 - A prosecutor on Thursday asked a court to sentence the two ringleaders in the Capital Mafia case, Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, to 28 years and 26 years and three months respectively for their part in the sprawling graft case. Carminati exulted, arms raised as if he had scored a goal, when the request was read out and the prosecutor asked that he be recognised as an habitual criminal. Carminati, a former rightist terrorist and gangster, and Buzzi, a former leftwing cooperatives chief, are accused of leading a criminal organisation that muscled in on a slew of lucrative city of Rome contracts. The pair allegedly boasted they could make more money out of running Roma and migrant camps than they could have got out of drug trafficking. Carminati was allegedly the brains behind the operation and Buzzi his main business arm. In all, for the 46 defendants, prosecutors asked for a total of 515 years in prison. They requested 19 and a half years for Luca Gramazaio, a former Rome and Lazio regional councillor, and 21 years for Franco Panzironi, former CEO of municipal waste management company AMA.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente Amendolia, nessun malore

Incidente Amendolia, nessun malore

di Maurizio Licordari

Auto vola in una scarpata, grave un ragazzo

Auto vola in una scarpata, grave un ragazzo

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente in via V. Emanuele, due feriti

Incidente in via V. Emanuele, due feriti

di Salvatore De Maria

Il Far West sulla Statale 107: inseguimento con sparatoria

Il Far West sulla Statale 107: inseguimento con sparatoria

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente a Portella Castanea: tre ragazzi feriti

Incidente a Portella Castanea:
tre ragazzi feriti

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33