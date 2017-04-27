Carminati 28 yrs asked, Buzzi 26 yrs 3 mths (4)

Rome, April 27 - A prosecutor on Thursday asked a court to sentence the two ringleaders in the Capital Mafia case, Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, to 28 years and 26 years and three months respectively for their part in the sprawling graft case. Carminati exulted, arms raised as if he had scored a goal, when the request was read out and the prosecutor asked that he be recognised as an habitual criminal. Carminati, a former rightist terrorist and gangster, and Buzzi, a former leftwing cooperatives chief, are accused of leading a criminal organisation that muscled in on a slew of lucrative city of Rome contracts. The pair allegedly boasted they could make more money out of running Roma and migrant camps than they could have got out of drug trafficking. Carminati was allegedly the brains behind the operation and Buzzi his main business arm. In all, for the 46 defendants, prosecutors asked for a total of 515 years in prison. They requested 19 and a half years for Luca Gramazaio, a former Rome and Lazio regional councillor, and 21 years for Franco Panzironi, former CEO of municipal waste management company AMA.