TAR quashes Rome 'centurions' ban (3)

Rome
27/04/2017
Rome, April 27 - The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) on Thursday quashed a December 1 ban issued by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Roman 'centurions' making money by posing with tourists in central Rome. The TAR upheld an appeal from centurions' and street artists' groups. Before the ban, costumed fake centurions plied their trade at iconic central Roman sites including the Colosseum, the Forum, the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon. The Codacons consumer group said that, while the ban had been unjustified, "clear rules" must now be introduced on how the centurions work and how much they are paid.
