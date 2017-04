Rates to stay low or go lower for long time - ECB

Rome, April 27 - The eurozone's record-low interest rates are to stay that way or go even lower in the long term, the ECB said Thursday, adding that the quantitative easing (QE) programme may be amplified. ECB chief Mario Draghi said "the formula won't change", adding there was an "ever more solid" recovery, "risks close to equilibrium" and stressing that ECB decisions are not based on election results. He also said he wanted higher inflation across the eurozone.