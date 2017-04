Renzi says no alliance with PD 'traitors'

Rome, April 27 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday night there could be no alliance with those who have "betrayed" his Democratic Party (PD), referring to a breakaway group called the Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP). Speaking at a TV debate on Sky with his rivals for the PD leadership, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, Renzi said he was in favour of an electoral law with a winner's bonus but would not rule out a grand coalition with centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi if no one wins. Both Orlando and Emiliano attacked him for this, and also for ruling out an alliance with the MDP and a wealth tax, which they both favored. Most commentators in Thursday's press said Renzi, who holds a big poll lead for his re-election as PD leader going into Sunday's primaries, had shaded the debate with, for him, an unusually sober and buttoned-down style.