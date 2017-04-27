First Italian transsexual to get married near Naples

Caserta, April 27 - An Italian woman will become the first transsexual in Italy to marry at Aversa near Naples Thursday. Alessia Cinquegrana, a former Miss Trans who saw her new gender recognised despite not having gender reassignment surgery, is set to marry her male fiancé Michele Picone. Graffiti against Cinquegrana appeared ahead of the ceremony on the wall of a building near the town hall where the marriage will be celebrated, and council workers immediately cancelled them. The city council led by Mayor Enrico de Cristofaro condemned the graffiti saying "Aversa is an open city, free from prejudice. Aversa does not see itself in these graffiti.